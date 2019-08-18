Director Zhu Yu’s documentary about four young Taoist priests on a pilgrimage through China has been withdrawn from the film festival. Photo: Handout
Chinese director Zhu Yu withdraws film from Taiwan’s Golden Horse awards
- Beijing called for boycott of the high-profile festival amid rising tensions across the strait, but filmmaker had previously decided to defy it
- Documentary has now been withdrawn, with Zhu saying ‘rumours and cyberbullying’ had threatened her safety
Topic | Taiwan
Director Zhu Yu’s documentary about four young Taoist priests on a pilgrimage through China has been withdrawn from the film festival. Photo: Handout
Zhu Yu’s documentary follows four Taoist priests on a 600km walk across China. Photo: Handout
Chinese documentary director Zhu Yu defies Beijing’s boycott of Taiwan’s Golden Horse awards
- Filmmaker decides to keep production in contention after praying to a Taoist sage and doesn’t fear any backlash, promoter says
Topic | China Society
Zhu Yu’s documentary follows four Taoist priests on a 600km walk across China. Photo: Handout