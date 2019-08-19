White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media on the driveway of the White House. Photo: AFP
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says US-China negotiations ‘positive’, does not foresee recession at home
- After a tumultuous week in the financial markets, Kudlow sought to ease fears that ongoing trade-war is causing the US to head towards a severe downturn
Topic | US-China trade war
Michael Spavor (left) and Michael Kovrig have been formally charged with spying. Photo: Facebook
Donald Trump discusses China’s ‘wrongful detention’ of two Canadians with Justin Trudeau
- White House’s first public comments for months on Kovrig and Spavor case come as trade relations with China continue to deteriorate
- The two also discussed Hong Kong soon after Trump linked progress in trade talks with a ‘humane’ resolution to the situation
Topic | Canada
