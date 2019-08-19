Channels

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media on the driveway of the White House. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says US-China negotiations ‘positive’, does not foresee recession at home

  • After a tumultuous week in the financial markets, Kudlow sought to ease fears that ongoing trade-war is causing the US to head towards a severe downturn
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:26am, 19 Aug, 2019

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media on the driveway of the White House. Photo: AFP
Michael Spavor (left) and Michael Kovrig have been formally charged with spying. Photo: Facebook
Diplomacy

Donald Trump discusses China’s ‘wrongful detention’ of two Canadians with Justin Trudeau

  • White House’s first public comments for months on Kovrig and Spavor case come as trade relations with China continue to deteriorate
  • The two also discussed Hong Kong soon after Trump linked progress in trade talks with a ‘humane’ resolution to the situation
Topic |   Canada
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 11:18pm, 18 Aug, 2019

Michael Spavor (left) and Michael Kovrig have been formally charged with spying. Photo: Facebook
