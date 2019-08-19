US companies can continue to supply parts to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei after the Commerce Department extended a reprieve on its ban for a further 90 days. (Photo: AFP
Huawei wins 90-day reprieve on US supply ban
- Commerce Department extends temporary general licence until November
- Reprieve announced same day previous extension due to expire
Banners with the Huawei logo are seen outside the venue where the telecoms giant unveiled its new HarmonyOS operating system in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump does not want to do business with China’s Huawei for national security reasons
- Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey that he did not want to do business with Huawei for national security reasons
