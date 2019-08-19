Channels

US companies can continue to supply parts to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei after the Commerce Department extended a reprieve on its ban for a further 90 days.
Diplomacy

Huawei wins 90-day reprieve on US supply ban

  • Commerce Department extends temporary general licence until November
  • Reprieve announced same day previous extension due to expire
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:09pm, 19 Aug, 2019

US companies can continue to supply parts to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei after the Commerce Department extended a reprieve on its ban for a further 90 days. (Photo: AFP
Banners with the Huawei logo are seen outside the venue where the telecoms giant unveiled its new HarmonyOS operating system in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Big Tech

US President Donald Trump does not want to do business with China’s Huawei for national security reasons

  • Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey that he did not want to do business with Huawei for national security reasons
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:30am, 19 Aug, 2019

Banners with the Huawei logo are seen outside the venue where the telecoms giant unveiled its new HarmonyOS operating system in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
