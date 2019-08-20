US President Donald Trump last week suggested his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping should meet protesters to find “a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem”. Photo: AFP
Beijing won’t make trade concessions if US plays Hong Kong card, Chinese state media says
- People’s Daily commentary follows Donald Trump’s suggestion that trade talks could be hampered if Beijing used violent means to suppress protests
Organisers said 1.7 million people took part in Sunday’s massive anti-government march in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump says Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade talks
- President’s comments came as Washington and Beijing look to revive talks aimed at ending their trade war
- Sunday’s massive rally in Hong Kong marked an 11th consecutive weekend of unrest
