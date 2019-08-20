Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump last week suggested his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping should meet protesters to find “a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem”. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Beijing won’t make trade concessions if US plays Hong Kong card, Chinese state media says

  • People’s Daily commentary follows Donald Trump’s suggestion that trade talks could be hampered if Beijing used violent means to suppress protests
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 12:34pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump last week suggested his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping should meet protesters to find “a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Organisers said 1.7 million people took part in Sunday’s massive anti-government march in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Donald Trump says Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade talks

  • President’s comments came as Washington and Beijing look to revive talks aimed at ending their trade war
  • Sunday’s massive rally in Hong Kong marked an 11th consecutive weekend of unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 11:39pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Organisers said 1.7 million people took part in Sunday’s massive anti-government march in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.