The launch of the US cruise missile on San Nicolas Island on Sunday. Photo: AP
US cruise missile test will start a new arms race, says China
- Test of ground-launched missile on island off California will help develop intermediate-range capabilities, US says
- Russia also on alert as test hints at Washington’s changing priorities after recent arms treaty withdrawal
Chinese intermediate-range DF-26 missiles on parade. Photo: Xinhua
China will not ‘stand idly by’ if US proceeds with Asian missile plans
- Senior foreign ministry official advises South Korea, Japan, Australia in particular not to host intermediate-range weapons
