The launch of the US cruise missile on San Nicolas Island on Sunday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US cruise missile test will start a new arms race, says China

  • Test of ground-launched missile on island off California will help develop intermediate-range capabilities, US says
  • Russia also on alert as test hints at Washington’s changing priorities after recent arms treaty withdrawal
Topic |   China military
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 11:00pm, 20 Aug, 2019

The launch of the US cruise missile on San Nicolas Island on Sunday. Photo: AP
Chinese intermediate-range DF-26 missiles on parade. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China will not ‘stand idly by’ if US proceeds with Asian missile plans

  • Senior foreign ministry official advises South Korea, Japan, Australia in particular not to host intermediate-range weapons
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:57pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Chinese intermediate-range DF-26 missiles on parade. Photo: Xinhua
