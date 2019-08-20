Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts originating in China for “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
The ‘spammy network’ of Chinese Twitter accounts meant to ‘sow discord in Hong Kong’
- Two of the suspended accounts promoted themselves as news sources
- US company also says it won’t take advertising money from state media
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts originating in China for “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
Facebook says it has suspended accounts because of their links to the Chinese government, not because of their content relating to the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Edmond So
Facebook takes down anti-Hong Kong protest accounts ‘because of Chinese government links, not content’
- Association with Beijing, not content, behind decision to close seven pages, three groups and five accounts, Facebook says
- Deceptive tactics and coordination between accounts also identified
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Facebook says it has suspended accounts because of their links to the Chinese government, not because of their content relating to the Hong Kong protests. Photo: Edmond So