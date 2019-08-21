Hong Kong has seen months of anti-government protests stemming from a now-shelved extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mainland backlash over ‘political decision’ by Twitter, Facebook amid US-China tensions
- Chinese take to social media to vent their anger over move to close accounts for allegedly spreading disinformation about Hong Kong protests
- One post reads that ‘it is outside the firewall where freedom of speech is suppressed’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts originating in China for “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
The ‘spammy network’ of Chinese Twitter accounts meant to ‘sow discord in Hong Kong’
- Two of the suspended accounts promoted themselves as news sources
- US company also says it won’t take advertising money from state media
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
