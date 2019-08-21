Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong has seen months of anti-government protests stemming from a now-shelved extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

Mainland backlash over ‘political decision’ by Twitter, Facebook amid US-China tensions

  • Chinese take to social media to vent their anger over move to close accounts for allegedly spreading disinformation about Hong Kong protests
  • One post reads that ‘it is outside the firewall where freedom of speech is suppressed’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 11:34am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong has seen months of anti-government protests stemming from a now-shelved extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts originating in China for “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

The ‘spammy network’ of Chinese Twitter accounts meant to ‘sow discord in Hong Kong’

  • Two of the suspended accounts promoted themselves as news sources
  • US company also says it won’t take advertising money from state media
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Simone McCarthy  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 9:49pm, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts originating in China for “deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.