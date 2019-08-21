Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) looks at a US F-16 jet model at the Taipei Aerospace and Defence Technology Exhibition in Taipei on August 15. The US is selling US$8 billion worth of the fighter aircraft to Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Trump administration notifies Congress of plan to sell F-16s to Taiwan
- US State Department approves sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, while Defence Department notifies Congress
- Approval comes days after Beijing warns of ‘consequences’ if sale is completed
A Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off during military exercises on the self-governed island. The Trump administration will move ahead with a US$8 billion sale of F-16 aircraft to Taiwan. Photo: AP
Trump administration to go ahead with US$8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, angering China
- Republican Senator Marco Rubio calls the proposed deal ‘an important step in support of Taiwan’s self-defence efforts’
- Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman warns ‘the US will have to bear all the consequences’ for its bold move
