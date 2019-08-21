Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Solar panels at the Quilapilun solar energy plant, a joint venture by Chile and China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China hopeful US will return to the table at Chile climate talks

  • Beijing’s climate change envoy acknowledges the countries’ differences but stresses their ‘common ground on climate change issues’
  • Donald Trump has indicated US will withdraw from 2015 Paris climate accord and been dismissive of efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Topic |   Climate change
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:07am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Solar panels at the Quilapilun solar energy plant, a joint venture by Chile and China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A technician checks a cannon spraying artificial snow at El Colorado ski centre in the Andes Mountains. Photo: AFP
Americas

Not so Chile: rising temperatures force country’s ski slopes to use fake snow

  • Up to four metres of snow used to fall on the mountains that make up the Chilean Andes, but this year it has only snowed three times
  • Snow melt is even more pronounced in the mountain range’s central zone because of pollution from the country’s capital
Topic |   Americas
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:17pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A technician checks a cannon spraying artificial snow at El Colorado ski centre in the Andes Mountains. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.