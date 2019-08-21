Solar panels at the Quilapilun solar energy plant, a joint venture by Chile and China. Photo: AP
China hopeful US will return to the table at Chile climate talks
- Beijing’s climate change envoy acknowledges the countries’ differences but stresses their ‘common ground on climate change issues’
- Donald Trump has indicated US will withdraw from 2015 Paris climate accord and been dismissive of efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Topic | Climate change
A technician checks a cannon spraying artificial snow at El Colorado ski centre in the Andes Mountains. Photo: AFP
Not so Chile: rising temperatures force country’s ski slopes to use fake snow
- Up to four metres of snow used to fall on the mountains that make up the Chilean Andes, but this year it has only snowed three times
- Snow melt is even more pronounced in the mountain range’s central zone because of pollution from the country’s capital
Topic | Americas
