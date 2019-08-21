Channels

The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, in Berlin. Delegations from two committees have recently been denied visas to visit China. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

China denies visas to German lawmakers over their human rights criticism

  • Germany’s parliament says human rights committee is denied entry, and another committee scraps a trip after MP is barred for speaking out on China’s rights record
  • Barred MP says she has been monitored for a decade since Chinese officials asked her to decline invitation to World Uygur Congress in Germany
Topic |   Human rights in China
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 3:19pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Germany has been accused of “inciting the violent entry” of protesters to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council during a visit to Beijing by German parliamentarians. Photo: Winson Wong
Diplomacy

German politicians blasted on China visit over Hong Kong unrest as Guo Yezhou tells delegation their people’s support ‘incited’ Legco invasion

  • Meetings cancelled, frosty reception for parliamentarians in Beijing after Hong Kong stopover
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 2:10am, 24 Jul, 2019

Germany has been accused of “inciting the violent entry” of protesters to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council during a visit to Beijing by German parliamentarians. Photo: Winson Wong
