The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, in Berlin. Delegations from two committees have recently been denied visas to visit China. Photo: EPA
China denies visas to German lawmakers over their human rights criticism
- Germany’s parliament says human rights committee is denied entry, and another committee scraps a trip after MP is barred for speaking out on China’s rights record
- Barred MP says she has been monitored for a decade since Chinese officials asked her to decline invitation to World Uygur Congress in Germany
Topic | Human rights in China
The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, in Berlin. Delegations from two committees have recently been denied visas to visit China. Photo: EPA
Germany has been accused of “inciting the violent entry” of protesters to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council during a visit to Beijing by German parliamentarians. Photo: Winson Wong
German politicians blasted on China visit over Hong Kong unrest as Guo Yezhou tells delegation their people’s support ‘incited’ Legco invasion
- Meetings cancelled, frosty reception for parliamentarians in Beijing after Hong Kong stopover
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Germany has been accused of “inciting the violent entry” of protesters to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council during a visit to Beijing by German parliamentarians. Photo: Winson Wong