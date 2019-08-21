Video footage showing the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver International Airport is part of a court-ordered release of information on the extradition case. Photo: Handout
Canada judge releases video of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou being searched at Vancouver airport before arrest
- Documents filed by Meng’s counsel released for ‘maximum transparency’
- Lawyer seeking Huawei executive’s extradition to US must file submissions by September 17
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Video footage showing the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver International Airport is part of a court-ordered release of information on the extradition case. Photo: Handout