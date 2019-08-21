Channels

Hundreds of state media adverts are running on Twitter. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

How China is spending big to push its official message through Facebook and Twitter

  • Beijing’s propaganda drive is facing increased scrutiny after recent crackdown by social media giants
  • Accounts show that China’s internet regulator agreed a contract worth almost US$1m with People’s Daily while hundreds of state media ads are running on Facebook
Topic |   Twitter
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 11:17pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Facebook removed seven pages, three groups and five accounts involved in what it described as “coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong”. Photo: AP
Big Tech

Facebook, Twitter may face backlash over removal of China accounts related to Hong Kong protests

  • Analysts say ad revenue the two platforms earn in the world’s second-largest economy could now be at risk
Topic |   Social media
Sarah Dai

Updated: 5:35am, 21 Aug, 2019

