Tear gas fired during a protest in Hong Kong on August 4. Photo: SCMP
Japan and South Korea raise concerns about Hong Kong protests in meeting with Chinese foreign minister

  • Taro Kono and Kang Kyung-wha discuss situation in the city during a summit with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
  • Chinese state media says both neighbours were concerned about well-being of their countries’ citizens and businesses
Shi Jiangtao  

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:15pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Tear gas fired during a protest in Hong Kong on August 4. Photo: SCMP
Simon Cheng was on a business trip in Shenzhen last time his girlfriend heard from him. Photo: Handout
British consulate worker in Hong Kong held in mainland China for 10 days, girlfriend says

  • Simon Cheng disappeared more than a week ago while returning from Shenzhen at the West Kowloon terminus of the cross-border railway, according to partner
  • British consulate ‘extremely concerned’ by reports of detention
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 6:29am, 21 Aug, 2019

Simon Cheng was on a business trip in Shenzhen last time his girlfriend heard from him. Photo: Handout
