Tear gas fired during a protest in Hong Kong on August 4. Photo: SCMP
Japan and South Korea raise concerns about Hong Kong protests in meeting with Chinese foreign minister
- Taro Kono and Kang Kyung-wha discuss situation in the city during a summit with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
- Chinese state media says both neighbours were concerned about well-being of their countries’ citizens and businesses
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Tear gas fired during a protest in Hong Kong on August 4. Photo: SCMP
Simon Cheng was on a business trip in Shenzhen last time his girlfriend heard from him. Photo: Handout
British consulate worker in Hong Kong held in mainland China for 10 days, girlfriend says
- Simon Cheng disappeared more than a week ago while returning from Shenzhen at the West Kowloon terminus of the cross-border railway, according to partner
- British consulate ‘extremely concerned’ by reports of detention
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Simon Cheng was on a business trip in Shenzhen last time his girlfriend heard from him. Photo: Handout