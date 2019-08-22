Kansas University, which has seen one of its associate professors Feng “Franklin” Tao indicted on federal fraud charges that he failed to disclose ties to a Chinese university while doing research funded by the US government. Photo: Alamy
US pharmaceutical chiefs and scientists back Chinese researchers living in ‘climate of fear’
- ‘Recent actions’ by government agencies and universities prompt open letter of support from 150 industry leaders
- Chinese and Chinese-American scientists targets of suspicion and scrutiny
The indictment says Feng “Franklin” Tao fraudulently received more than US$37,000 in salary from the Energy Department and National Science Foundation.
US charges Kansas researcher Feng ‘Franklin’ Tao over ties to Chinese university
- Associate professor allegedly concealed that he was working full-time for Fuzhou University while conducting research funded by US government
- Indictment comes amid increased concern by US officials about the risk from China to US universities
