SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Kansas University, which has seen one of its associate professors Feng “Franklin” Tao indicted on federal fraud charges that he failed to disclose ties to a Chinese university while doing research funded by the US government. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

US pharmaceutical chiefs and scientists back Chinese researchers living in ‘climate of fear’

  • ‘Recent actions’ by government agencies and universities prompt open letter of support from 150 industry leaders
  • Chinese and Chinese-American scientists targets of suspicion and scrutiny
Topic |   US-China tech war
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 2:26pm, 22 Aug, 2019

The indictment says Feng “Franklin” Tao fraudulently received more than US$37,000 in salary from the Energy Department and National Science Foundation.
China

US charges Kansas researcher Feng ‘Franklin’ Tao over ties to Chinese university

  • Associate professor allegedly concealed that he was working full-time for Fuzhou University while conducting research funded by US government
  • Indictment comes amid increased concern by US officials about the risk from China to US universities
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:54am, 22 Aug, 2019

The indictment says Feng “Franklin” Tao fraudulently received more than US$37,000 in salary from the Energy Department and National Science Foundation.
