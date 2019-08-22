Beijing declared that its “most pressing task” is to “end the chaos and violence and to restore order” in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
China urges foreign media to ‘help right public opinion wrongs’ on Hong Kong protests
- Foreign ministry’s information department sends letter and ‘evidence of overseas interference’ to dozens of overseas news outlets
- Letter says foreign media have an important role to play in guiding ‘misled’ public opinion on the city
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Beijing declared that its “most pressing task” is to “end the chaos and violence and to restore order” in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
The three protesters meet the press in Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Group of extradition bill protesters hold first press conference to counter Hong Kong government line on recent demonstrations
- Two men and one woman give conference in Mong Kok, dressed in masks and helmets
- Trio call on government ‘not to waste public resources’ by holding daily press conferences, and stress they are not representatives of protest movement
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The three protesters meet the press in Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang