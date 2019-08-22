Channels

The US intermediate-range missile test on Sunday, its first since withdrawing from the cold war-era nuclear treaty. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China and Russia to raise US ‘threat to peace’ at UN Security Council meeting

  • 15-member council sits on Thursday with ‘threats to international peace and security’ on the agenda
  • Analysts fear a new arms race is looming with US withdrawal from cold war nuclear treaty
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 9:00pm, 22 Aug, 2019

Cary Huang
The US breaks free of its nuclear treaty with Russia to focus on its main target: China

  • Washington is now free to test and deploy the intermediate-range missiles it believes it needs to compete with its most serious challenger
  • China’s growing arsenal sets the scene for the resurgence of nuclear geopolitics
Cary Huang

Updated: 4:46am, 21 Aug, 2019

