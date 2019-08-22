The US intermediate-range missile test on Sunday, its first since withdrawing from the cold war-era nuclear treaty. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia to raise US ‘threat to peace’ at UN Security Council meeting
- 15-member council sits on Thursday with ‘threats to international peace and security’ on the agenda
- Analysts fear a new arms race is looming with US withdrawal from cold war nuclear treaty
Topic | US-China relations
The US intermediate-range missile test on Sunday, its first since withdrawing from the cold war-era nuclear treaty. Photo: Reuters