An elephant is hoisted into Chongqing zoo in southwestern China, on loan from another Chinese zoo. Photo: Reuters
How a ban on sale of wild African elephants to zoos could affect China
- International watchdog to vote on whether to extend restrictions to southern African countries that are the biggest exporters
- If passed, China may find it hard to buy elephants from Africa
Topic | Africa
An elephant is hoisted into Chongqing zoo in southwestern China, on loan from another Chinese zoo. Photo: Reuters
Photos of the rhino with words on its back were widely shared on social media. Photo: Twitter
Outrage as visitors scratch names into rhino’s back at French zoo
- Photos of 35-year-old animal with words ‘Camille’ and ‘Julien’ written on it spark outcry on social media
- La Palmyre zoo ‘outraged by the stupidity and disrespect’ of culprits
Topic | Animals
Photos of the rhino with words on its back were widely shared on social media. Photo: Twitter