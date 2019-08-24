Channels

An elephant is hoisted into Chongqing zoo in southwestern China, on loan from another Chinese zoo. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

How a ban on sale of wild African elephants to zoos could affect China

  • International watchdog to vote on whether to extend restrictions to southern African countries that are the biggest exporters
  • If passed, China may find it hard to buy elephants from Africa
Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 5:00am, 24 Aug, 2019

An elephant is hoisted into Chongqing zoo in southwestern China, on loan from another Chinese zoo. Photo: Reuters
Photos of the rhino with words on its back were widely shared on social media. Photo: Twitter
Europe

Outrage as visitors scratch names into rhino’s back at French zoo

  • Photos of 35-year-old animal with words ‘Camille’ and ‘Julien’ written on it spark outcry on social media
  • La Palmyre zoo ‘outraged by the stupidity and disrespect’ of culprits
Topic |   Animals
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:14am, 22 Aug, 2019

Photos of the rhino with words on its back were widely shared on social media. Photo: Twitter
