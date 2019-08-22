Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (centre) meets South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (second left) and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second right) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Premier Li Keqiang says a China-South Korea-Japan trade deal will safeguard peace and stability in Asia
- Seoul and Tokyo are urged to deal ‘appropriately’ with ‘sensitive’ possibility of new US weapons systems in Asia at foreign ministers’ meeting in Beijing
Topic | South Korea
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (centre) meets South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (second left) and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second right) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump pictured with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) in 2017. Photo: AP
Donald Trump fakes accent to mock leaders of South Korea and Japan, angering Asian-American voters
- The US president imitated Moon Jae-in and Shinzo Abe while cracking jokes at a fundraiser in The Hamptons – a wealthy, mostly white New York suburb
- It is the latest instalment in a long line of racist rhetoric and racially offensive remarks used by Trump to fire up his right-wing base
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump pictured with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) in 2017. Photo: AP