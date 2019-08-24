Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump waves a Vietnamese flag as he is greeted by students during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi in February.
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

How US-Vietnam alliance blossomed as rivalry between China and the West intensified

  • The two former arch-enemies have been brought together by a combination of greed and a shared fear of emerging threats in the post-American era, Richard Heydarian writes
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Updated: 12:50pm, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump waves a Vietnamese flag as he is greeted by students during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi in February.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.