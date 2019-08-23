Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Mike Pompeo says US is pressing China to release detained Canadians, but rejects linkage to Huawei case
- US Secretary of State, meeting with Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland, calls the two cases ‘fundamentally different’
- Freeland deflects Beijing’s call to end ‘wanton criticism on Hong Kong’, saying ‘it is only natural and important for Canada to keep a close eye’
Topic | Diplomacy
Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg