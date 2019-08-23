Channels

YouTube is owned by Google. Photo: Reuters
Google’s YouTube suspends 210 channels alleged to have ties to the Chinese government

  • The move follows similar measures announced by US social media platforms Facebook and Twitter earlier this week
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:05am, 23 Aug, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
The social media platforms Twitter and Facebook have both announced the suspension of accounts they say are part of a China-based campaign to promote political discord in Hong Kong. Photos: AFP
Twitter and Facebook suspend accounts for being part of China-backed campaign to disrupt Hong Kong protests

  • The social platform Twitter says it has suspended 936 accounts originating within China; Facebook says it removed five accounts
  • Twitter also announces it will no longer accept advertising from ‘state-controlled news media entities’
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:09pm, 20 Aug, 2019

