An activist holds a British passport outside Britain’s consulate in Hong Kong after news of Simon Cheng’s detention. Photo: AFP
Canadian consulate in Hong Kong halts mainland China visits after Simon Cheng detention
- Business trips outside Hong Kong by Canada’s staff in the city are suspended
- Britain is seeking contact with its consulate employee Cheng, who disappeared while returning from a business trip to Shenzhen
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Activists concerned about the welfare of Simon Cheng gather outside the British consulate in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Britain in urgent quest for contact with Hong Kong consulate employee Simon Cheng Man-kit
- State-run tabloid quotes mainland police as saying Cheng detained in Shenzhen for soliciting a prostitute
