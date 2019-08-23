Channels

An activist holds a British passport outside Britain’s consulate in Hong Kong after news of Simon Cheng’s detention. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Canadian consulate in Hong Kong halts mainland China visits after Simon Cheng detention

  • Business trips outside Hong Kong by Canada’s staff in the city are suspended
  • Britain is seeking contact with its consulate employee Cheng, who disappeared while returning from a business trip to Shenzhen
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 12:14pm, 23 Aug, 2019

An activist holds a British passport outside Britain’s consulate in Hong Kong after news of Simon Cheng’s detention. Photo: AFP
Activists concerned about the welfare of Simon Cheng gather outside the British consulate in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Britain in urgent quest for contact with Hong Kong consulate employee Simon Cheng Man-kit

  • State-run tabloid quotes mainland police as saying Cheng detained in Shenzhen for soliciting a prostitute
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 12:03am, 23 Aug, 2019

Activists concerned about the welfare of Simon Cheng gather outside the British consulate in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
