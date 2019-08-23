Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet again when Duterte makes his fifth trip to Beijing next week. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to head to Beijing under pressure to take tough line on South China Sea

  • China should take steps to ease domestic demands on Duterte after sinking of Filipino fishing boat in contested waters, analyst says
Topic |   South China Sea
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 5:45pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Quezon City, east of Manila, in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Rodrigo Duterte hints he will cancel talks with Xi Jinping if barred from raising South China Sea ruling

  • Philippine president, just ahead of his fifth trip to China, says he will discuss 2016 tribunal victory ‘whether you like it or not’
Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 11:21am, 22 Aug, 2019

