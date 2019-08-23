Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet again when Duterte makes his fifth trip to Beijing next week. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to head to Beijing under pressure to take tough line on South China Sea
- China should take steps to ease domestic demands on Duterte after sinking of Filipino fishing boat in contested waters, analyst says
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet again when Duterte makes his fifth trip to Beijing next week. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Quezon City, east of Manila, in July. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rodrigo Duterte hints he will cancel talks with Xi Jinping if barred from raising South China Sea ruling
- Philippine president, just ahead of his fifth trip to China, says he will discuss 2016 tribunal victory ‘whether you like it or not’
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Quezon City, east of Manila, in July. Photo: EPA-EFE