The social media giants are facing growing pressure to act against state-run misinformation campaigns. Photo: Reuters
Why Facebook and Twitter cracked down on Chinese state attacks on Hong Kong protesters
- Social media giants are reluctant to police content extensively but are under growing pressure to shut down state actors and fake accounts
- Posts comparing anti-government demonstrators to ‘cockroaches’ did not violate hate speech rules but fell foul of ban on ‘coordinated’ misinformation
Topic | Facebook
The social media platforms Twitter and Facebook have both announced the suspension of accounts they say are part of a China-based campaign to promote political discord in Hong Kong. Photos: AFP
Twitter and Facebook suspend accounts for being part of China-backed campaign to disrupt Hong Kong protests
- The social platform Twitter says it has suspended 936 accounts originating within China; Facebook says it removed five accounts
- Twitter also announces it will no longer accept advertising from ‘state-controlled news media entities’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
