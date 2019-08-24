Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman with her family walks past police officers inside the restricted area ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

From Huawei to Hong Kong: why China is likely to weigh heavily on G7 leaders’ minds

  • Democratic leaders may push for stronger line on the ongoing protests while Donald Trump will seek support for his action against the Chinese tech giant
  • Many key items on the agenda are likely to address Beijing’s growing economic clout and its political impact around the world
Topic |   G7
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 9:29am, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman with her family walks past police officers inside the restricted area ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.