Foreign publishers are starting to look beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese censorship laws could prompt foreign book publishers to look elsewhere for printers
- Firms from Australia and New Zealand hit by delays and cancellations because of need for printing firms to comply with local laws
- Maps need special approval and changes have been ordered to book to comply with Beijing’s official line on sensitive topics even if they are only going to be sold abroad
Topic | Diplomacy
