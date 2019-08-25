Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Foreign publishers are starting to look beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Chinese censorship laws could prompt foreign book publishers to look elsewhere for printers

  • Firms from Australia and New Zealand hit by delays and cancellations because of need for printing firms to comply with local laws
  • Maps need special approval and changes have been ordered to book to comply with Beijing’s official line on sensitive topics even if they are only going to be sold abroad
Topic |   Diplomacy
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 3:00am, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Foreign publishers are starting to look beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.