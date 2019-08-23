Channels

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc emerge from talks in Hanoi on Friday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Vietnam and Australia oppose ‘disruptions’ to South China Sea oil and gas projects

  • Without directly naming China, Vietnamese and Australian leaders also express concerns about land reclamation and militarisation of disputed waters
Topic |   South China Sea
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 8:29pm, 23 Aug, 2019

Survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 touched off a controversy when it blocked a regional Vietnamese oil exploration project near the Vietnam-controlled Vanguard Bank. Photo: China Geological Survey
Diplomacy

The Chinese survey ships that cause ripples in Vietnam and across the South China Sea

  • China’s fleet of 54 oceanic research vessels and their missions are part of the country’s expanding maritime operations
  • Despite their ostensible scientific purpose, they have been accused of intelligence gathering and reconnaissance activity
Topic |   South China Sea
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Aug, 2019

Survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 touched off a controversy when it blocked a regional Vietnamese oil exploration project near the Vietnam-controlled Vanguard Bank. Photo: China Geological Survey
