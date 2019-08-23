Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc emerge from talks in Hanoi on Friday. Photo: AP
Vietnam and Australia oppose ‘disruptions’ to South China Sea oil and gas projects
- Without directly naming China, Vietnamese and Australian leaders also express concerns about land reclamation and militarisation of disputed waters
Survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 touched off a controversy when it blocked a regional Vietnamese oil exploration project near the Vietnam-controlled Vanguard Bank. Photo: China Geological Survey
The Chinese survey ships that cause ripples in Vietnam and across the South China Sea
- China’s fleet of 54 oceanic research vessels and their missions are part of the country’s expanding maritime operations
- Despite their ostensible scientific purpose, they have been accused of intelligence gathering and reconnaissance activity
