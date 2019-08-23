Twitter suspended 936 accounts originating from China it said sought to “sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: Reuters
US social media giants throw ‘more fuel in the fire’ of China trade and tech rivalry
- Suspending accounts that were allegedly part of state-linked disinformation campaign on Hong Kong protests has added to mistrust, according to analysts
- They say it will harden Beijing’s view Washington wants to halt its challenge, while Chinese influence efforts revelations may add to US scepticism
The social media giants are facing growing pressure to act against state-run misinformation campaigns. Photo: Reuters
Why Facebook and Twitter cracked down on Chinese state attacks on Hong Kong protesters
- Social media giants are reluctant to police content extensively but are under growing pressure to shut down state actors and fake accounts
- Posts comparing anti-government demonstrators to ‘cockroaches’ did not violate hate speech rules but fell foul of ban on ‘coordinated’ misinformation
