Twitter suspended 936 accounts originating from China it said sought to “sow political discord in Hong Kong”. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US social media giants throw ‘more fuel in the fire’ of China trade and tech rivalry

  • Suspending accounts that were allegedly part of state-linked disinformation campaign on Hong Kong protests has added to mistrust, according to analysts
  • They say it will harden Beijing’s view Washington wants to halt its challenge, while Chinese influence efforts revelations may add to US scepticism
Topic |   Google
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:00pm, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The social media giants are facing growing pressure to act against state-run misinformation campaigns. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Why Facebook and Twitter cracked down on Chinese state attacks on Hong Kong protesters

  • Social media giants are reluctant to police content extensively but are under growing pressure to shut down state actors and fake accounts
  • Posts comparing anti-government demonstrators to ‘cockroaches’ did not violate hate speech rules but fell foul of ban on ‘coordinated’ misinformation
Topic |   Facebook
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 10:47pm, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

