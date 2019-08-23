China has announced new tariffs on US goods. Photo: AFP
China announces fresh tariffs on US$75 billion of US products
- Beijing to raise tariffs on items originating in the US from 5 per cent to 10 per cent in two batches
Topic | US-China relations
Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico
Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China failing to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the US
- The US president promised tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the trade war would help bring jobs back to the United States
- But while firms are leaving China, it is the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mexico, and Bangladesh that are benefiting the most
Topic | US-China trade war
