Zhao Lijian. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian, known for his Twitter outbursts, is given senior foreign ministry post

  • Zhao, who recently left his position as deputy chief of mission in Pakistan, is now deputy director general of the foreign ministry’s information department
  • A prolific tweeter, he used his account to directly confront critics of the Chinese government, often drawing heated rebukes
Topic |   Diplomacy
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 2:23am, 24 Aug, 2019

Zhao Lijian. Photo: Weibo
Zhao Lijian, one of China's most active diplomats on an overseas social media service, has announced on Twitter that he is leaving his posting in Pakistan, which he describes as a "second home". Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Tweet goodbyes from Pakistan to outspoken China diplomat Zhao Lijian

  • Beijing’s deputy chief of mission in Islamabad announces his departure on Twitter
  • He is best known for a war of words on the service with former US national security adviser Susan Rice
Topic |   Pakistan
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 10:39pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Zhao Lijian, one of China’s most active diplomats on an overseas social media service, has announced on Twitter that he is leaving his posting in Pakistan, which he describes as a “second home”. Photo: Weibo
