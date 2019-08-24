US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
Escalating trade war, Donald Trump raises tariffs to 30 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports
- US president retaliates on same day that Beijing announces duties on US$75 billion of American products
China has announced new tariffs on US goods. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump calls Xi Jinping an ‘enemy’ after China announces fresh tariffs on US$75 billion of US products
- Beijing will raise tariffs on items originating in the US from 5 per cent to 10 per cent in two batches
- Trump responded by ‘ordering’ US companies to look for alternatives to China and referred to Xi as an ‘enemy’
