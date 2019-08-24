Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada last year at the request of the United States. Photo: Reuters
Chinese embassy says the US is trying to suppress Huawei with ‘typical bullying behaviour’
- Diplomats in Canada hit back a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo contrasted treatment of Meng Wanzhou with that of two Canadians ‘arbitrarily detained’ in China
- Meng, a senior executive with the tech giant, is currently being on bail in Vancouver where she is fighting extradition to the US
Video footage showing the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver International Airport is part of a court-ordered release of information on the extradition case. Photo: Handout
Canada judge releases video of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou being searched at Vancouver airport before arrest
- Documents filed by Meng’s counsel released for ‘maximum transparency’
- Lawyer seeking Huawei executive’s extradition to US must file submissions by September 17
