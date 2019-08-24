US customs officials inspect a package of fentanyl intercepted at John F Kennedy airport in New York. Photo: Washington Post
China accuses US of using fentanyl as a political weapon as Donald Trump orders shipping firms to step up checks
- Head of country’s national drugs regulator says Washington is politicising the issue accusing politicians of ‘upending the facts’ for their own purposes
- US President issues Twitter tirade ordering American companies to step up searches for imports of the drug linked to opioid epidemic
Topic | US-China trade war
Fentanyl, an opioid painkiller 50 times more potent than heroin, has a central role in the US opioid crisis. Photo: TNS
China hits back at Donald Trump’s fentanyl claim, saying US ‘only has itself to blame’ for opioid crisis
- State media says Beijing ‘has made unprecedented efforts’ to address the problem and the number of trafficking cases to the US is ‘very small’
- It comes after Trump accused China of failing to stop the sale of the synthetic painkiller to America
