The Chinese vessel continued to survey Vietnam’s EEZ on Saturday under escort from at least four ships. Photo: Weibo
Chinese survey ship moves closer to Vietnamese coast amid tensions over South China Sea
- Vessel triggered tense stand-off between military and coastguard ships when it entered Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone last month
- It comes after Vietnamese prime minister and his Australian counterpart expressed concern about China’s activities in disputed waters
Topic | South China Sea
The Chinese vessel continued to survey Vietnam’s EEZ on Saturday under escort from at least four ships. Photo: Weibo
Survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 touched off a controversy when it blocked a regional Vietnamese oil exploration project near the Vietnam-controlled Vanguard Bank. Photo: China Geological Survey
The Chinese survey ships that cause ripples in Vietnam and across the South China Sea
- China’s fleet of 54 oceanic research vessels and their missions are part of the country’s expanding maritime operations
- Despite their ostensible scientific purpose, they have been accused of intelligence gathering and reconnaissance activity
Topic | South China Sea
Survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 touched off a controversy when it blocked a regional Vietnamese oil exploration project near the Vietnam-controlled Vanguard Bank. Photo: China Geological Survey