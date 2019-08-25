A drawing in the sand of the G7 leaders on a beach in Biarritz urges them to support gender equality. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s latest trade row with China threatens to disrupt G7 summit by shifting focus away from Amazon fires
- The US leader may try to pressure other world leaders to focus on his dispute with Beijing even though they want to focus on other topics, ranging from the environment to Iran and Brexit
- French President Emmanuel Macron has already ruled out issuing a final communique in an attempt to avoid last year’s acrimonious ending
Topic | US-China trade war
A drawing in the sand of the G7 leaders on a beach in Biarritz urges them to support gender equality. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Biarritz for the G7 summit. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump lands in France for testing G7 summit
- The US president blew up last year’s summit by engaging in a bitter row with Canada’s prime minister and refusing to sign the traditional joint declaration
- His administration now stands even farther apart from its key allies on a number of issues, including climate change, Iran, Brexit and Brazil
Topic | G7
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Biarritz for the G7 summit. Photo: Reuters