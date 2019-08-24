China will slap a 5 per cent tariff on crude oil from the United States from September 1. Photo: Reuters
China adds crude oil to tariffs list for first time in targeted retaliation against US
- Beijing will also resume imposing duties on American cars in what observers say is a restrained but focused response to latest US tariffs
- State media commentary says it was designed to ‘inflict pain on the US manufacturing sector’ and rattle US financial markets
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
China pledges to fight trade war ‘to the end’ and hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘barbaric’ tariffs
- US president reacts to Beijing’s latest move by stepping up tariffs and lashing out at ‘enemy’ Xi Jinping in flurry of tweets
- Communist Party mouthpiece says country has the strength to continue and warns the will to defend its core interests is ‘indestructible’
