Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China will slap a 5 per cent tariff on crude oil from the United States from September 1. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China adds crude oil to tariffs list for first time in targeted retaliation against US

  • Beijing will also resume imposing duties on American cars in what observers say is a restrained but focused response to latest US tariffs
  • State media commentary says it was designed to ‘inflict pain on the US manufacturing sector’ and rattle US financial markets
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 8:30pm, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China will slap a 5 per cent tariff on crude oil from the United States from September 1. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China pledges to fight trade war ‘to the end’ and hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘barbaric’ tariffs

  • US president reacts to Beijing’s latest move by stepping up tariffs and lashing out at ‘enemy’ Xi Jinping in flurry of tweets
  • Communist Party mouthpiece says country has the strength to continue and warns the will to defend its core interests is ‘indestructible’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Meng Jing  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 7:17pm, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.