US President Donald Trump has threatened to make use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act in the trade war. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s ‘order’ to US companies in China trade war rests on an obscure 1977 law

  • China’s announcement that it was raising tariffs on US$75 billion in US imports sent the US president into a rage
  • He later threatened to make use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 in the trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:55am, 25 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China pledges to fight trade war ‘to the end’ and hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘barbaric’ tariffs

  • US president reacts to Beijing’s latest move by stepping up tariffs and lashing out at ‘enemy’ Xi Jinping in flurry of tweets
  • Communist Party mouthpiece says country has the strength to continue and warns the will to defend its core interests is ‘indestructible’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Meng Jing  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:57pm, 24 Aug, 2019

