US President Donald Trump has threatened to make use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act in the trade war. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s ‘order’ to US companies in China trade war rests on an obscure 1977 law
- China’s announcement that it was raising tariffs on US$75 billion in US imports sent the US president into a rage
- He later threatened to make use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 in the trade war
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
US President Donald Trump has threatened to make use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act in the trade war. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
China pledges to fight trade war ‘to the end’ and hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘barbaric’ tariffs
- US president reacts to Beijing’s latest move by stepping up tariffs and lashing out at ‘enemy’ Xi Jinping in flurry of tweets
- Communist Party mouthpiece says country has the strength to continue and warns the will to defend its core interests is ‘indestructible’
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP