Twitter and Facebook on Monday announced they were suspending accounts they say were part of a state-backed disinformation campaign. Photo: Reuters
Crackdown on Chinese accounts shows US social media giants becoming ‘more proactive’
- Speed and coordination of response by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to alleged disinformation campaign on Hong Kong protests ‘not seen before’
- Pressure from US, European Council and others has pushed them to do more to monitor politically motivated and state-sponsored activities, analysts say
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The social media giants are facing growing pressure to act against state-run misinformation campaigns. Photo: Reuters
Why Facebook and Twitter cracked down on Chinese state attacks on Hong Kong protesters
- Social media giants are reluctant to police content extensively but are under growing pressure to shut down state actors and fake accounts
- Posts comparing anti-government demonstrators to ‘cockroaches’ did not violate hate speech rules but fell foul of ban on ‘coordinated’ misinformation
Topic | Facebook
