US President Donald Trump attends a session with the other G7 leaders at the gathering in Biarritz, France on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump appears to soften trade war rhetoric with ‘second thoughts’
- But after comment to reporters, White House says he was talking about whether he should have raised tariffs on Chinese goods even more
- Trump also says at G7 summit in Biarritz that he has ‘no plans right now’ to invoke act to force American businesses to leave China
Donald Trump described Boris Johnson as ‘the right man’ to deliver Brexit, as the pair met for a breakfast meeting at the G7 summit in Biarritz. Photo: EPA
What’s for breakfast at G7? Donald Trump dishes out praise for ‘fantastic’ UK PM Boris Johnson
- Boris Johnson turns on the charm in first meeting as leader with US President Donald Trump
- It marked a stark difference from Johnson’s earlier opinions on Trump, whom he once called a man of ‘stupefying ignorance’
