US President Donald Trump says China has asked for a return to the negotiating table. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump: China seeks more trade war talks with United States

  • US president dials down the rhetoric, calling his Chinese counterpart a ‘great leader’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Stuart Lau  

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 4:29pm, 26 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was raising tariffs on Chinese goods again. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China pledges to fight trade war ‘to the end’ and hits back at Donald Trump’s ‘barbaric’ tariffs

  • US president reacts to Beijing’s latest move by stepping up tariffs and lashing out at ‘enemy’ Xi Jinping in flurry of tweets
  • Communist Party mouthpiece says country has the strength to continue and warns the will to defend its core interests is ‘indestructible’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Meng Jing  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:57pm, 24 Aug, 2019

