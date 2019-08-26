The United States consumes 80 per cent of the world’s opioids, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Reuters
Do more to cut demand for fentanyl, China tells United States
- Chinese foreign ministry says that as the world’s biggest consumer of the opioid, the US should stop trying to pin the drug problem on others
US customs officials inspect a package of fentanyl intercepted at John F Kennedy airport in New York. Photo: Washington Post
China accuses US of using fentanyl as a political weapon as Donald Trump orders shipping firms to step up checks
- Head of country’s national drugs regulator says Washington is politicising the issue accusing politicians of ‘upending the facts’ for their own purposes
- US President issues Twitter tirade ordering American companies to step up searches for imports of the drug linked to opioid epidemic
