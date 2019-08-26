Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The United States consumes 80 per cent of the world’s opioids, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Do more to cut demand for fentanyl, China tells United States

  • Chinese foreign ministry says that as the world’s biggest consumer of the opioid, the US should stop trying to pin the drug problem on others
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:08pm, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The United States consumes 80 per cent of the world’s opioids, according to China’s foreign ministry. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US customs officials inspect a package of fentanyl intercepted at John F Kennedy airport in New York. Photo: Washington Post
Diplomacy

China accuses US of using fentanyl as a political weapon as Donald Trump orders shipping firms to step up checks

  • Head of country’s national drugs regulator says Washington is politicising the issue accusing politicians of ‘upending the facts’ for their own purposes
  • US President issues Twitter tirade ordering American companies to step up searches for imports of the drug linked to opioid epidemic
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:05pm, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US customs officials inspect a package of fentanyl intercepted at John F Kennedy airport in New York. Photo: Washington Post
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.