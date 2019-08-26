Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
Iranian foreign minister holds talks in Beijing after surprise visit to G7 summit
- Mohammad Javad Zarif meets his counterpart Wang Yi after tweeting he planned to present a 25-year road map on countries’ strategic partnership
The plane which carried Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is seen on the tarmac of the airport in Biarritz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif makes surprise visit to G7 summit amid nuclear programme deadlock
- Zarif’s presence at summit had not been announced and he did not meet with US President Donald Trump
