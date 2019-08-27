Channels

Xiaoxing Xi, a Temple University physicist, was arrested at gunpoint by FBI agents in 2015 on suspicion of transferring technology to China. He was cleared of all charges a few months later. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Fearing a new ‘red scare’ atmosphere, activists and lawmakers fight targeting of Chinese-Americans

  • The US has arrested scientists of Chinese origin on industrial espionage and other charges, and multiple times the cases have been dropped for lack of evidence
  • ‘There are some legitimate concerns, but these are inflated, and Chinese-Americans are being demonised,’ the leader of an anti-discrimination group says
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Mark Magnier

Updated: 12:48am, 27 Aug, 2019

The FBI has asked some US research universities to develop protocols for monitoring students and scholars from China. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

US academics condemn ‘racial profiling’ of Chinese students and scholars over spying fears

  • Intelligence agencies monitoring people based on country of origin ‘should raise alarms in a democracy’, education bodies warn US government in letter
  • It follows spate of dismissals and harassment of Chinese-American researchers in connection with alleged spying on Beijing’s behalf
Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 11:41pm, 12 Aug, 2019

