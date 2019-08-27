Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump claimed China had contacted “our top people”, hinting at a follow-up to last month’s talks, in which the US’ Robert Lighthizer (left) and Steven Mnuchin (centre) met China’s Liu He (right). Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Beijing casts doubt on state of trade talks after Donald Trump says it wanted a deal

  • Foreign ministry ‘not aware’ of weekend phone calls in which US president said China asked to ‘get back to the table’
  • The two sides are in contact only at a technical level, state media editor says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 1:55pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump claimed China had contacted “our top people”, hinting at a follow-up to last month’s talks, in which the US’ Robert Lighthizer (left) and Steven Mnuchin (centre) met China’s Liu He (right). Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after their joint news conference at the Group of Seven summit meeting on Monday in Biarritz. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US President Donald Trump says he believes China sincerely seeks a trade deal

  • Trump, in news conference at end of Group of Seven summit, seems to overestimate stature of China’s lead negotiator Liu He
  • G7 issues brief statement on Hong Kong, reaffirming ‘importance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Stuart Lau  

Reuters  

Updated: 1:51pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after their joint news conference at the Group of Seven summit meeting on Monday in Biarritz. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.