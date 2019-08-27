Donald Trump claimed China had contacted “our top people”, hinting at a follow-up to last month’s talks, in which the US’ Robert Lighthizer (left) and Steven Mnuchin (centre) met China’s Liu He (right). Photo: AFP
Beijing casts doubt on state of trade talks after Donald Trump says it wanted a deal
- Foreign ministry ‘not aware’ of weekend phone calls in which US president said China asked to ‘get back to the table’
- The two sides are in contact only at a technical level, state media editor says
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after their joint news conference at the Group of Seven summit meeting on Monday in Biarritz. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump says he believes China sincerely seeks a trade deal
- Trump, in news conference at end of Group of Seven summit, seems to overestimate stature of China’s lead negotiator Liu He
- G7 issues brief statement on Hong Kong, reaffirming ‘importance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984’
