Hong Kong YouTube viewers given “publisher context” with new information labels identifying outlets which receive state funding. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

YouTube labels government-funded news videos in Hong Kong

  • City is one of five new regions to have information panels included on state and publicly funded channels
Topic |   US-China tech war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 8:09pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong YouTube viewers given "publisher context" with new information labels identifying outlets which receive state funding. Photo: Reuters
Tang Tak-shing, chairman of pro-establishment group Politihk Social Strategic, reads out the group’s demands to RTHK as the group pickets the public broadcaster over alleged unfair reporting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hong Kong government supporters’ protest targets ‘biased’ journalists at public broadcaster RTHK’s headquarters

  • Politihk Social Strategic, pro-Beijing group that organised protest in Kowloon Tong, says RTHK ‘should represent voice of government’
  • Mostly elderly crowd taunt reporters from various media outlets, swing punches and try to hit cameras
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 11:44pm, 24 Aug, 2019

Tang Tak-shing, chairman of pro-establishment group Politihk Social Strategic, reads out the group's demands to RTHK as the group pickets the public broadcaster over alleged unfair reporting. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
