Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An anti-India protest in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

India dismisses Beijing’s concerns over Kashmir because ‘it won’t have any impact on China’

  • New Delhi’s ambassador says decision to strip state of its autonomous status is purely an ‘internal matter’
  • Decision has angered China’s long-standing ally Pakistan, but India insists the move has ‘zero international ramifications’
Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-India protest in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding

  • Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
  • India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
Topic |   China-India relations
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 4:39am, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.