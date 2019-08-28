An anti-India protest in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP
India dismisses Beijing’s concerns over Kashmir because ‘it won’t have any impact on China’
- New Delhi’s ambassador says decision to strip state of its autonomous status is purely an ‘internal matter’
- Decision has angered China’s long-standing ally Pakistan, but India insists the move has ‘zero international ramifications’
Topic | China-India relations
Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding
- Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
- India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
