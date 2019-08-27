Relations between South Korea and Japan have deteriorated, and neither side appears willing to make concessions. Photo: Reuters
China, US seek to minimise fallout amid worsening South Korea-Japan trade feud
- Seoul says it may reconsider move to end military intelligence pact with Tokyo if preferential trade status is reinstated – but Tokyo refuses
- Beijing’s priority is protecting its economic interests, while Washington is focused on security, observers say
South Korean Navy special forces ‘defend’ the islands. Photo: AFP
Japan protests as South Korea ‘defends’ disputed islands in war games
- Drill comes after South Korea formally scrapped a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan
- Tokyo ‘strongly urged’ Seoul to bring the exercise to a halt
