SCMP
A reference to Hong Kong by the leaders of the Group of Seven countries in their joint statement has been condemned by Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China accuses G7 countries of ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong affairs

  • Biarritz meeting ends with statement reaffirming importance of Sino-British Joint Declaration
  • Chinese foreign affairs spokesman says no country has the right to intervene in the city
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Long Yongtu is a former vice-minister with China’s foreign trade ministry who headed the talks that led to China’s entry to the World Trade Organisation. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Hong Kong protests threaten China’s plan to turn Shenzhen into model city, says ex-vice minister

  • Long Yongtu, China’s former chief trade negotiator, says ‘if there is a problem in Hong Kong, Shenzhen will inevitably be dragged down’
  • Anti-government protests have taken place in Hong Kong for the last 12 weeks, raising questions whether its place in the Greater Bay Area plan will be decreased
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:51pm, 26 Aug, 2019

