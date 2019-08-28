The number of business travellers from the Chinese mainland to the US has dropped, data shows. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Another trade war toll: number of mainland Chinese business travellers to US drops
- The decline in business visits follows a drop in tourist arrivals from China in 2018, the first in 15 years
- ‘Many Chinese executives wanted to invest in the US, but they increasingly stay away from US because they don’t think they are welcome here,’ analyst says
Topic | US-China trade war
The number of business travellers from the Chinese mainland to the US has dropped, data shows. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
The infusion of venture capital from Chinese and American investors into the other nation’s start-ups is slowing. Photo: AP
Start-ups are caught in middle of US-China tech cold war as investors pull back
- Chinese venture capital investment in the US plummets amid more stringent regulations in Washington along with a slowdown of China’s economy
- The trade war and other tensions are starting to affect early-stage investment patterns and start-up innovation
Topic | US-China trade war
The infusion of venture capital from Chinese and American investors into the other nation’s start-ups is slowing. Photo: AP