The number of business travellers from the Chinese mainland to the US has dropped, data shows. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Diplomacy

Another trade war toll: number of mainland Chinese business travellers to US drops

  • The decline in business visits follows a drop in tourist arrivals from China in 2018, the first in 15 years
  • ‘Many Chinese executives wanted to invest in the US, but they increasingly stay away from US because they don’t think they are welcome here,’ analyst says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 6:33am, 28 Aug, 2019

The infusion of venture capital from Chinese and American investors into the other nation’s start-ups is slowing. Photo: AP
China

Start-ups are caught in middle of US-China tech cold war as investors pull back

  • Chinese venture capital investment in the US plummets amid more stringent regulations in Washington along with a slowdown of China’s economy
  • The trade war and other tensions are starting to affect early-stage investment patterns and start-up innovation
Topic |   US-China trade war
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 10:45pm, 22 Aug, 2019

