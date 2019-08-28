Identifying people who run a red traffic light is one of the many ways China monitors its citizens – an approach it will take increasingly to companies, the EU Chamber of Commerce in China warned. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
European firms warned China’s social credit system could be ‘a matter of life or death’
- EU Chamber of Commerce urges business to ‘knock the blinkers off’ and wake up to implications of far-reaching system
- Companies and individuals will be subject to series of rewards and punishments, with firms at risk of being blacklisted for non-compliance
European firms seek Chinese private sector allies in push to reform state sector
- Foreign companies share a number of concerns with local businesses about the preferential treatment given to state-owned enterprises
- Sources say firms are looking for local partners, but political sensitivities will shape their approach
