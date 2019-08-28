Channels

Identifying people who run a red traffic light is one of the many ways China monitors its citizens – an approach it will take increasingly to companies, the EU Chamber of Commerce in China warned. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
Diplomacy

European firms warned China’s social credit system could be ‘a matter of life or death’

  • EU Chamber of Commerce urges business to ‘knock the blinkers off’ and wake up to implications of far-reaching system
  • Companies and individuals will be subject to series of rewards and punishments, with firms at risk of being blacklisted for non-compliance
Topic |   China's social credit system
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 10:22am, 28 Aug, 2019

Efforts to reform China’s state-owned sector have stalled. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

European firms seek Chinese private sector allies in push to reform state sector

  • Foreign companies share a number of concerns with local businesses about the preferential treatment given to state-owned enterprises
  • Sources say firms are looking for local partners, but political sensitivities will shape their approach
Topic |   European Union
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:38pm, 24 Aug, 2019

